- Corporate weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EDPB communications on the end of the Brexit transition period
- ICO announces further guidelines for UK BCRs
- FRC issues amendments to UK and Republic of Ireland accounting standards
- Accounts and reports
- Guidance published on gender pay gap reporting
- 2020 update of ESEF taxonomy RTS published in OJ
- Prototype climate-related financial disclosure standard published
- Equity Capital Markets
- FCA confirms new rule on climate-related disclosures by listed issuers
- Corporate governance
- QCA survey finds companies have optimistic outlook for 2021
- Restructuring and insolvency
- The overlap between insolvency and financial markets regulation (FCA v Carillion plc)
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (among other things) the latest updates on Brexit, publication by the FCA of a policy statement, final rules and a technical note on climate-related and other ESG disclosures, R&I News Analysis on the overlap between insolvency and financial markets regulation, publication by the Government Equalities Office of new guidance on gender pay gap reporting and a QCA survey publishing the results of its latest QCA Small & Mid-Cap Sentiment Index.
