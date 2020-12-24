Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • EDPB communications on the end of the Brexit transition period
  • ICO announces further guidelines for UK BCRs
  • FRC issues amendments to UK and Republic of Ireland accounting standards
  • Accounts and reports
  • Guidance published on gender pay gap reporting
  • 2020 update of ESEF taxonomy RTS published in OJ
  • Prototype climate-related financial disclosure standard published
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (among other things) the latest updates on Brexit, publication by the FCA of a policy statement, final rules and a technical note on climate-related and other ESG disclosures, R&I News Analysis on the overlap between insolvency and financial markets regulation, publication by the Government Equalities Office of new guidance on gender pay gap reporting and a QCA survey publishing the results of its latest QCA Small & Mid-Cap Sentiment Index. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

