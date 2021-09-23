- Corporate weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- Equity capital markets
- CLLS and Law Society response to FCA consultation on changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- Clare Cole discusses the FCA’s plans to modernise the listing regime
- Public company takeovers; Private M&A
- CLLS and Law Society response to draft statement on government power to call in acquisitions under the National Security and Investment Act 2021
- Corporate governance
- FRC publishes thematic review of companies’ viability and going concern disclosures
- CLLS and Law Society response to FCA consultation on climate related disclosures by standard listed companies
More...
- PwC analysis discerns almost 20% fall in FTSE 250 CEO remuneration during 2020
- Share capital; Members
- Dematerialisation of shares part of proposed government reforms
- Members
- Re Motion Picture Capital Ltd—court refuses to call ‘cut’ on unfair prejudice proceedings
- Corporate crime
- CLLS and Law Society response to Law Commission consultation on corporate criminal liability reform
- Execution
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)
- Companies and other forms of business vehicle; Restructuring and insolvency
- Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies (Administration) (Amendment) Order 2021
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication of four consultation responses by joint working parties of the Company Law Committees of the City of London Law Society (CLLS) and the Law Society, concerning: FCA consultation paper 21/21 on changes to the listing regime (Primary Markets Effectiveness Review); the BEIS Draft Statement on the Secretary of State’s power to call in acquisitions under the National Security and Investment Act 2021; FCA consultation paper 21/18 on the extension of the climate-related disclosure regime to standard listed companies; and the Law Commission’s consultation on corporate criminal liability reform. Other developments include the FRC’s thematic review of companies’ going concern and viability statements, and the government’s dematerialisation of shares proposal (enabling companies to issue shares without paper share certificates).
