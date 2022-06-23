LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—23 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Company disclosures, records and registers
  • Trust structures holding UK real estate: Reporting requirements under the Trust Registration Service (TRS) and Register of Overseas Entities (ROE)
  • Contracts
  • To Bind or not to bind? ‘Heads of terms’, ‘subject to contract’ and other phrases in the making of legally binding agreements (Pretoria Energy Limited v Blankney Estates Limited)
  • Insolvency
  • Insolvency Service publishes CIGA 2020 Interim report March 2022
  • Audit
  • FRC seeks views on AQIs in an effort to improve audit quality
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the interaction between different reporting regimes for trusts holding UK real estate, analysis of a recent judgment which provides an interesting summary of the legal principles involved in determining whether provisions in heads of terms are legally binding, and news of the Insolvency Service’s interim report on the impact of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More