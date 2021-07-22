- Corporate weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Public company takeovers
- Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in H1 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021—BEIS issues guides on acquisitions
- Takeover Panel publishes minor amendments to Takeover Code
- Equity capital markets
- ESMA updates EU Prospectus Regulation Q&As
- ESMA publishes statement on SPACs disclosures and investor protection issues
- ESMA report shows small decrease in EEA prospectus approvals during 2020
- Financial services regulation for corporate lawyers
- FCA says it will not enforce financial promotion breaches caused by onshoring changes to FPO
- Brexit SI Bulletin—The Markets in Financial Instruments, Benchmarks and Financial Promotions (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021 laid for sifting
- Accounts and reports
- FRC Lab publishes report on stakeholder, decision and Section 172 reporting
- Corporate governance
- New research finds link between board diversity and better corporate culture and performance
- Sustainable finance
- UNEP FI responds to TCFD’s consultation on climate-related guidance
- WFE responds to TCFD consultation on climate-related metrics, targets and transition plans
- Tax; Share transfers
- Legislation Day: Draft Finance Bill 2022—Tax analysis
- Updated guidance on relief from Stamp duty when instruments effect intra-group transfers of stock or marketable securities
- Share capital
- Same day service now available for submitting Form SH19 on reduction of capital
- Clause bank for corporate lawyers
- Construing exclusion clauses in context (Acerus v Recipharm)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a Market Tracker trend report covering trends in UK public M&A in H1 2021. The highlights also cover publication by BEIS of guidance on the National Security and Investment Act and of its consultation on the use of the call-in power, as well as publication by the government of draft legislation for the Finance Bill 2022. In addition, it covers minor amendments made to the Takeover Code, ESMA’s updates to the EU Prospectus Regulation Q&As and its report on EEA prospectus activity, as well as UNEP FI’s and the WFE’s response to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures’ consultation on climate-related metrics, targets and transition plans. Also covered is the FCA statement on non-enforcement of financial promotion breaches concerning relevant markets and analysis of Acerus v Recipharm which held that the context of an exclusion clause was relevant to its interpretation.
