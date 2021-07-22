Corporate weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a Market Tracker trend report covering trends in UK public M&A in H1 2021. The highlights also cover publication by BEIS of guidance on the National Security and Investment Act and of its consultation on the use of the call-in power, as well as publication by the government of draft legislation for the Finance Bill 2022. In addition, it covers minor amendments made to the Takeover Code, ESMA’s updates to the EU Prospectus Regulation Q&As and its report on EEA prospectus activity, as well as UNEP FI’s and the WFE’s response to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures’ consultation on climate-related metrics, targets and transition plans. Also covered is the FCA statement on non-enforcement of financial promotion breaches concerning relevant markets and analysis of Acerus v Recipharm which held that the context of an exclusion clause was relevant to its interpretation. or to read the full analysis.