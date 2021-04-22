Corporate weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the amendment of the threshold for mandatory notification of transactions under the National Security and Investment Bill (NSI Bill) (a reduction to 15% from the 25% of shares or voting rights previously proposed), as well as the publication of comments on the NSI Bill by the Law Society. Also, the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has published a statement setting out how the government intends to take forward the recommendations of Lord Hill’s UK Listings Review. or to read the full analysis.