- Corporate weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Public company takeovers; Private M&A
- Mandatory notification threshold in NSI Bill 2020 amended
- Law Society comments on National Security and Investment Bill
- Equity capital markets
- Sunak updates on potential implementation of UK Listings Review recommendations
- HMT package of UK fintech proposals include FCA ‘scale box’, CBDC Taskforce, and capital markets reform
- Brexit
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
- Data protection
- EDPB publishes opinions on draft UK adequacy decisions under EU GDPR and Law Enforcement Directive
- Clause bank
- New green model clauses and model laws published by TCLP
- Accounts and reports
- European Commission announces measures to channel money towards sustainable activities
- Audit
- Supervision of Accounts and Reports (Prescribed Body) and Companies (Defective Accounts and Reports) (Authorised Person) Order 2021
- Environmental law
- Views sought on government’s engagement with Climate Assembly proposals
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the amendment of the threshold for mandatory notification of transactions under the National Security and Investment Bill (NSI Bill) (a reduction to 15% from the 25% of shares or voting rights previously proposed), as well as the publication of comments on the NSI Bill by the Law Society. Also, the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has published a statement setting out how the government intends to take forward the recommendations of Lord Hill’s UK Listings Review.
