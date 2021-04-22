Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Public company takeovers; Private M&A
  • Mandatory notification threshold in NSI Bill 2020 amended
  • Law Society comments on National Security and Investment Bill
  • Equity capital markets
  • Sunak updates on potential implementation of UK Listings Review recommendations
  • HMT package of UK fintech proposals include FCA ‘scale box’, CBDC Taskforce, and capital markets reform
  • Brexit
  • UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the amendment of the threshold for mandatory notification of transactions under the National Security and Investment Bill (NSI Bill) (a reduction to 15% from the 25% of shares or voting rights previously proposed), as well as the publication of comments on the NSI Bill by the Law Society. Also, the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has published a statement setting out how the government intends to take forward the recommendations of Lord Hill’s UK Listings Review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

