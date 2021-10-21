LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes our latest UK Public M&A Trend Report update which examines current trends in UK public M&A for the period 1 July to 30 September 2021, the government’s publication ‘Greening finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing’ and the FRC’s thematic review of provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets. It also looks at Equitix EEEF Biomass 2 Ltd v Fox and others which examined the effect of a mitigation clause on a breach of warranties claim under a share purchase agreement, a case involving an unfair prejudice claim (Re Electrical Control Installations Ltd, Evans v Reid) and Restructuring & Insolvency analysis on Re Inter Global Surgical LLP in which the court considered whether a restoration order for a company struck off for failing to file statutory returns was appropriate. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

