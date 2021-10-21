- Corporate weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Public company takeovers
- UK Public M&A Trend Report update—1 July–30 September 2021
- Accounts and reports
- UK government publishes Greening Finance and Sustainable Investing Roadmap
- FRC publishes thematic review of provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets disclosures
- Private M&A
- Effect of mitigation clause on breach of warranties claim (Equitix EEEF Biomass 2 Ltd v Fox)
- Phoenicks Ltd (formerly Nickleby & Co Ltd) v Bellrock Property and Facilities Management Ltd (formerly SGP Property & Facilities Management Ltd)
- Members
- Re Electrical Control Installations Ltd (Company no. 33723191)
- Company striking off, dissolution and restoration
- Restoration and receivership—when are they appropriate? (Re Inter Global Surgical LLP)
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- FSB welcomes TCFD disclosures progress report
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes our latest UK Public M&A Trend Report update which examines current trends in UK public M&A for the period 1 July to 30 September 2021, the government’s publication ‘Greening finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing’ and the FRC’s thematic review of provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets. It also looks at Equitix EEEF Biomass 2 Ltd v Fox and others which examined the effect of a mitigation clause on a breach of warranties claim under a share purchase agreement, a case involving an unfair prejudice claim (Re Electrical Control Installations Ltd, Evans v Reid) and Restructuring & Insolvency analysis on Re Inter Global Surgical LLP in which the court considered whether a restoration order for a company struck off for failing to file statutory returns was appropriate.
