Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the latest publication in our Market Tracker AGM trend report series, the LSE’s decision to create a Capital Markets Industry Taskforce, a speech delivered by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer on post-Brexit UK financial services regulation, HMT’s decision to launch a Digitisation Taskforce, publication by HMT’s of the outcome of the UK Secondary Capital Raising Review, publication by the Takeover Panel of a bulletin on possible offer announcements, as well as publication of its 2021/2022 annual report, publication by BEIS of market guidance notes on the NSIA 2021 and confirmation from Companies House that it intends to launch the Register of Overseas Entities in August 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

