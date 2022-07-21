- Corporate weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Equity capital markets
- LSEG announces new Capital Markets Industry Taskforce
- Nadhim Zahawi delivers Mansion House speech on post-Brexit UK financial services regulation
- HMT launches Digitisation Taskforce
- HMT publishes outcome of UK Secondary Capital Raising Review
- Public company takeovers
- Takeover Panel publishes bulletin on possible offer announcements
- Takeover Panel publishes 2021/2022 annual report
- Private M&A
- BEIS publishes market guidance notes on NSIA 2021
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Companies House intends to launch Register of Overseas Entities on 1 August 2022
- Market tracker
- FTSE 350 AGMs: post-pandemic trends in H1 2022
- New Q&A
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the latest publication in our Market Tracker AGM trend report series, the LSE’s decision to create a Capital Markets Industry Taskforce, a speech delivered by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer on post-Brexit UK financial services regulation, HMT’s decision to launch a Digitisation Taskforce, publication by HMT’s of the outcome of the UK Secondary Capital Raising Review, publication by the Takeover Panel of a bulletin on possible offer announcements, as well as publication of its 2021/2022 annual report, publication by BEIS of market guidance notes on the NSIA 2021 and confirmation from Companies House that it intends to launch the Register of Overseas Entities in August 2022.
