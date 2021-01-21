Sign-in Help
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—21 January 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Brexit; Accounts and reports
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 January 2021
  • Corporate governance
  • Analysing the Investment Association’s report on shareholder priorities for 2021​
  • Restructuring and insolvency; Share capital
  • When unlawful distributions and insolvency collide (SSF Realisations Ltd (In Liquidation) v Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd)
  • Schemes of arrangement
  • Re PA Consulting Group Ltd
Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes Corporate analysis of the Investment Association’s report on shareholder priorities for 2021 and Restructuring & Insolvency case analysis of SSF Realisations Ltd (In Liquidation) v Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd as regards unlawful distributions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

