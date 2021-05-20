Corporate weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the introduction of a new bill to extend the director disqualification regime to directors of dissolved companies in certain circumstances to discourage the use of the dissolution process as a method of fraudulently avoiding repayment of government-backed loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FRC’s thematic review of interim reporting, as well as analysis of judgments delivered in cases concerning piercing the corporate veil, director disqualification and corporate manslaughter. We have also published two new notes in our ‘Corporate fundamentals’ series of Q&A format guidance content. or to read the full analysis.