- Corporate weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Bill
- Accounts and reports
- FRC reviews good practice and improvements required for interim reporting
- ESMA SMSG publishes advice to the ESAs on taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- Companies and other forms of business vehicle
- Supreme Court rules that SPV rates mitigation scheme is ineffective (Hurstwood Properties (A) Ltd (Respondents) v Rossendale Borough Council(Appellants)
- Directors and company secretaries
- High Court disqualifies director for accounting failures (Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Rajgor)
- Corporate crime
- Causation in corporate and gross negligence manslaughter (R v Wood Treatment)
- Brexit
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- New and updated content
- Share transfers; Corporate joint ventures
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the introduction of a new bill to extend the director disqualification regime to directors of dissolved companies in certain circumstances to discourage the use of the dissolution process as a method of fraudulently avoiding repayment of government-backed loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FRC’s thematic review of interim reporting, as well as analysis of judgments delivered in cases concerning piercing the corporate veil, director disqualification and corporate manslaughter. We have also published two new notes in our ‘Corporate fundamentals’ series of Q&A format guidance content.
