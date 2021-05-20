menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Corporate weekly highlights—20 May 2021
Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Bill
  • Accounts and reports
  • FRC reviews good practice and improvements required for interim reporting
  • ESMA SMSG publishes advice to the ESAs on taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
  • Companies and other forms of business vehicle
  • Supreme Court rules that SPV rates mitigation scheme is ineffective (Hurstwood Properties (A) Ltd (Respondents) v Rossendale Borough Council(Appellants)
  • Directors and company secretaries
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the introduction of a new bill to extend the director disqualification regime to directors of dissolved companies in certain circumstances to discourage the use of the dissolution process as a method of fraudulently avoiding repayment of government-backed loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FRC’s thematic review of interim reporting, as well as analysis of judgments delivered in cases concerning piercing the corporate veil, director disqualification and corporate manslaughter. We have also published two new notes in our ‘Corporate fundamentals’ series of Q&A format guidance content. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More