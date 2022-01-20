LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial services regulation
  • FCA consults on proposals to strengthen financial promotion regime
  • FCA reminds TPR firms that they must meet regulatory standards to continue operating
  • HM Treasury consults on adapting UK regulatory framework for CCPs and CSDs
  • Audit
  • FRC publishes three-year plan and budget in preparation for its transition to ARGA
  • Accounts and reports
  • Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication of the FCA’s consultation on proposals to strengthen the financial promotion regime, HM Treasury’s consultation on adapting the regulatory framework operated by the BoE for CCPs and CSDs, and HMRC’s consultation on the implementation of global minimum tax for large multinational groups. It includes news of the FRC’s three-year plan and budget and a reminder from the FCA that TPR firms must meet its regulatory standards to continue operating. It also notes three new pieces of secondary legislation: the Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022, the Limited Liability Partnerships (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022 and the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Early Termination of Part 2 of Schedule 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

