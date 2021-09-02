LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • CLLS responds to proposed power to block listings on national security grounds
  • Audit
  • FRC issues guidance on addressing potential exceptions when using ADA in audits
  • FRC consults on proposed amendments to Audit Firm Governance Code
  • Corporate governance
  • QCA calls for ‘meaningful communication’ between proxy advisors and issuers
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the City of London Law Society’s response to the government consultation on the power to block listings on national security grounds, the FRC consultation on proposed changes to the Audit Firm Governance Code and FRC guidance on the use of data analytics in audit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

