Corporate weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the FRC’s annual review of how listed companies have reported on their application of the UK Corporate Governance Code and the FRC’s report on effective stewardship reporting by the first signatories to the revised UK Stewardship Code, as well as confirmation from the Law Commission that it is their view that the law of England and Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts without the need for statutory law reform. or to read the full analysis.