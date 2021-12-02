LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC publishes annual review of reporting under the UK Corporate Governance Code
  • FRC publishes report on effective stewardship reporting
  • Contracts
  • Law Commission concludes that the law of England & Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts
  • Equity capital markets (AIM)
  • London Stock Exchange publishes AIM disciplinary notice
  • Restructuring and insolvency
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the FRC's annual review of how listed companies have reported on their application of the UK Corporate Governance Code and the FRC's report on effective stewardship reporting by the first signatories to the revised UK Stewardship Code, as well as confirmation from the Law Commission that it is their view that the law of England and Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts without the need for statutory law reform.

