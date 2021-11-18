LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance
  • FCA Discussion Paper DP21/4 Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels
  • Glass Lewis’ 2022 UK Proxy Voting Policy Guidelines published
  • Sustainable finance: UNEP FI announces new Impact Management Platform
  • CLLS responds to FCA consultation on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees
  • Equity capital markets
  • FCA publishes Primary Market Bulletin 36 and consults on technical note on climate-related disclosures for listed companies
  • CLLS and Law Society response to HM Treasury consultation on the UK prospectus regime
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the FCA’s discussion paper on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels, the FCA’s primary market bulletin and draft technical note on climate-related disclosures, the government’s review into the Reporting on Payment Practices and Performance Regulations 2017 and the latest National Security and Investment Act developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

