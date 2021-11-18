- Corporate weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate governance
- FCA Discussion Paper DP21/4 Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels
- Glass Lewis’ 2022 UK Proxy Voting Policy Guidelines published
- Sustainable finance: UNEP FI announces new Impact Management Platform
- CLLS responds to FCA consultation on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees
- Equity capital markets
- FCA publishes Primary Market Bulletin 36 and consults on technical note on climate-related disclosures for listed companies
- CLLS and Law Society response to HM Treasury consultation on the UK prospectus regime
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- BEIS launches review into the Reporting on Payment Practices and Performance Regulations
- Public company takeovers
- Takeover Panel publishes bulletin on requirements in relation to irrevocable commitments and letters of intent
- Accounts and reports
- FCA and FRC send joint letter to CEOs on structured electronic reporting
- National Security & Investment Act 2021
- BEIS updates guidance for businesses on obligations under National Security and Investment Act
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Prescribed Form and Content of Notices and Validation Applications) Regulations 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Procedure for Service) Regulations 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Notifiable Acquisition) (Specification of Qualifying Entities) Regulations 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Monetary Penalties) (Turnover of a Business) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Bill
- New and updated content
- Practice Note
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the FCA’s discussion paper on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels, the FCA’s primary market bulletin and draft technical note on climate-related disclosures, the government’s review into the Reporting on Payment Practices and Performance Regulations 2017 and the latest National Security and Investment Act developments.
