- Corporate weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate governance
- Pensions & Investment Research Consultants publishes 2021 voting guidelines
- Parker Review reports improvement on ethnic diversity of FTSE 100 boards
- IA publishes report on ethnic diversity and inclusion in investment management
- EU mandatory environmental and human rights due diligence law—what lawyers need to know
- Tax
- Publication of Finance Bill 2021
- Directors and company secretaries
More...
- London Trading Standards reports widespread malpractice on mail forwarding
- Unsupportable judgment based on an unargued case set aside on appeal (Satyam Enterprises v Burton)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate insolvencies and D&O risk
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period in Schedule 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Financial services regulation
- European Commission seeks views on progress of supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
- New and updated content
- New Tracker
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes publication of the PIRC 2021 voting guidelines, publication of the Finance Bill 2021, new data on the progress of FTSE 100 companies in achieving Parker Review targets for ethnic diversity, analysis of the impact of corporate insolvencies in 2021 on D&O insurance policies and analysis of the European Parliament’s move to require companies in the EU to conduct environmental and human rights due diligence along their full value chain.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.