Corporate weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes publication of the PIRC 2021 voting guidelines, publication of the Finance Bill 2021, new data on the progress of FTSE 100 companies in achieving Parker Review targets for ethnic diversity, analysis of the impact of corporate insolvencies in 2021 on D&O insurance policies and analysis of the European Parliament’s move to require companies in the EU to conduct environmental and human rights due diligence along their full value chain. or to read the full analysis.