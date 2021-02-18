Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—18 February 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Council of the EU adopts targeted changes to EU MiFID II and EU Prospectus Regulation
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date) Regulations 2021
  • ICSA outlines guide for charities approaching AGMs amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Brexit
  • European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation and Limited Liability Partnerships etc (Revocations and Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • Equity capital markets
  • UK Finance welcomes review of listings regime and makes recommendations
Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the extension of the expiry date of certain provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, UK Finance’s welcome of the UK government’s review of the Listing Rules, details of the ECJ advocate general issuing a preliminary ruling on Prospectus Directive Articles 3(2) and 6, analysis of the potential ramifications of the National Security and Investment Bill and the FRC’s launch of a consultation on its draft 2021–2022 Strategy Plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

