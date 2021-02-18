- Corporate weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Council of the EU adopts targeted changes to EU MiFID II and EU Prospectus Regulation
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date) Regulations 2021
- ICSA outlines guide for charities approaching AGMs amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation and Limited Liability Partnerships etc (Revocations and Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Equity capital markets
- UK Finance welcomes review of listings regime and makes recommendations
- London Stock Exchange issued AIM annex document
- ECJ advocate general issues preliminary ruling on Prospectus Directive Articles 3(2) and 6
- Public company takeovers
- Takeover Panel announces auction procedure for G4S plc bids
- Corporate governance
- ISS ESG releases annual global roadmap for 2021
- ICSA poll highlights biggest considerations of 2021
- General meetings; Accounts and reports
- FRC announces that virtual reality offers new frontier for corporate reporting
- Restructuring and insolvency
- UK National Security & Investment Bill—the potential ramifications for insolvency practitioners
- Banking and finance
- National Security and Investment Bill—potential impact on secured financings of UK infrastructure assets
- Corporate crime
- Proceedings begin against allegedly fraudulent and insider dealing brothers
- FCA trial commences against two individuals accused of insider dealing
- Audit
- FRC launches consultation on draft 2021–2022 Strategy, Plan & Budget
- Directors and company secretaries
- Fairford Water Ski Club Ltd v Cohoon and another
- Environmental and health and safety law
- Establishing jurisdiction for claims in tort—when is a parent company liable for its subsidiary? (Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell)
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Hélice Leasing SAS v PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the extension of the expiry date of certain provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, UK Finance’s welcome of the UK government’s review of the Listing Rules, details of the ECJ advocate general issuing a preliminary ruling on Prospectus Directive Articles 3(2) and 6, analysis of the potential ramifications of the National Security and Investment Bill and the FRC’s launch of a consultation on its draft 2021–2022 Strategy Plan.
