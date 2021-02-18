Corporate weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the extension of the expiry date of certain provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, UK Finance’s welcome of the UK government’s review of the Listing Rules, details of the ECJ advocate general issuing a preliminary ruling on Prospectus Directive Articles 3(2) and 6, analysis of the potential ramifications of the National Security and Investment Bill and the FRC’s launch of a consultation on its draft 2021–2022 Strategy Plan. or to read the full analysis.