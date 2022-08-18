LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Corporate weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Private M&A; Public company takeovers
  • BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS’ new NSIA guidance
  • Audit
  • FRC publishes auditor reporting current practice infographics
  • New Q&As
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
  • Trackers
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of recent developments in relation to the National Security and Investment Act 2021 (the first BEIS prohibition, BEIS guidance in relation to new build downstream gas and electricity assets, and guidance from BEIS on the operation of the NSIA regime). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

