- Corporate weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent
- Corporate governance
- Parker Review committee publishes updated report on ethnic diversity of UK boards
- Shell executives hot under the collar as investors increase pressure on climate commitments
- Committee adopts position on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- Council agrees to strengthen gender equality on corporate board members
- Investors embrace UK Stewardship Code
- Equity capital markets
- Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian sanctions on disclosure obligations under UK MAR
- LSEG announces strategic investment and entry into private markets
- CJEU judgment discusses disclosure by a journalist of inside information relating to the forthcoming publication of an article
- Corporate crime
- Expert analysis—what tighter US sanctions against Russia mean for companies
- Market Tracker Trend Report—The evolving AGM: adapting to change
- Format, engagement and dissent in the 2022 AGM season
- New Q&As
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the provision of Royal Assent to the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill, the Parker Review Committee’s publication of an updated report on the ethnic diversity of UK company boards, the Council of the EU’s agreement to a general approach aimed at strengthening the gender equality of non-executive board members of listed companies, an analysis piece on the Ukraine conflict reviewing the impact of Russian sanctions on disclosure obligations under UK MAR, the London Stock Exchange Group’s announcement of its strategic investment and entry into private markets, and the publication of the latest Market Tracker trend report, The evolving AGM: adapting to change.
