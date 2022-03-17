Corporate weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the provision of Royal Assent to the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill, the Parker Review Committee's publication of an updated report on the ethnic diversity of UK company boards, the Council of the EU's agreement to a general approach aimed at strengthening the gender equality of non-executive board members of listed companies, an analysis piece on the Ukraine conflict reviewing the impact of Russian sanctions on disclosure obligations under UK MAR, the London Stock Exchange Group's announcement of its strategic investment and entry into private markets, and the publication of the latest Market Tracker trend report, The evolving AGM: adapting to change.