menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Corporate weekly highlights—17 June 2021
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Private M&A (share purchase)
  • TP ICAP Ltd v NEX Group Ltd
  • Share capital
  • Chalcot Training Ltd v Ralph; Chalcot Training Ltd v Stoneman
  • General partnerships
  • Malik v Hussain Jr
  • Corporate governance
  • Investor Forum publishes report to guide rapidly growing companies
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a look at three cases (a) TP ICAP Ltd v NEX Group Ltd in which claims for breach of warranty in a sale and purchase agreement were struck out due to invalid warranty claim notices, (b) Chalcot Training Ltd v Ralph; Chalcot Training Ltd v Stoneman in which the Court of Appeal held that payments to employed shareholder/directors with a view to avoiding tax had not amounted to the allotment of shares at a discount contrary to section 580 of the Companies Act 2006, and (c) Malik v Hussain Jr which examines the legal principles involved in the dissolution of a general partnership. It also includes news of the Investor Forum’s publication ‘Governing for Growth’ to provide small and mid-sized companies with a practical guide to manage their transition into larger businesses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More