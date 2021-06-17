Corporate weekly highlights—17 June 2021

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a look at three cases (a) TP ICAP Ltd v NEX Group Ltd in which claims for breach of warranty in a sale and purchase agreement were struck out due to invalid warranty claim notices, (b) Chalcot Training Ltd v Ralph; Chalcot Training Ltd v Stoneman in which the Court of Appeal held that payments to employed shareholder/directors with a view to avoiding tax had not amounted to the allotment of shares at a discount contrary to section 580 of the Companies Act 2006, and (c) Malik v Hussain Jr which examines the legal principles involved in the dissolution of a general partnership. It also includes news of the Investor Forum’s publication ‘Governing for Growth’ to provide small and mid-sized companies with a practical guide to manage their transition into larger businesses.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out
Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings
A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets
EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.