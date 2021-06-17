Corporate weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a look at three cases (a) TP ICAP Ltd v NEX Group Ltd in which claims for breach of warranty in a sale and purchase agreement were struck out due to invalid warranty claim notices, (b) Chalcot Training Ltd v Ralph; Chalcot Training Ltd v Stoneman in which the Court of Appeal held that payments to employed shareholder/directors with a view to avoiding tax had not amounted to the allotment of shares at a discount contrary to section 580 of the Companies Act 2006, and (c) Malik v Hussain Jr which examines the legal principles involved in the dissolution of a general partnership. It also includes news of the Investor Forum’s publication ‘Governing for Growth’ to provide small and mid-sized companies with a practical guide to manage their transition into larger businesses. or to read the full analysis.