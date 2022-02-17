LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • ESMA responds to Commission consultation on Listings Act
  • ICMA comments on Commission consultation on listing requirements
  • Audit
  • FRC publishes guidance on auditor reporting responsibilities under ISA (UK) 720
  • Mergers and acquisitions
  • Sports retailers fined almost £5m for breaching CMA order
  • New and updated content
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes responses from ESMA and the ICMA to the European Commission’s consultation on the Listing Act, publication by the FRC of new guidance on auditor responsibilities under ISA (UK) 720 and the CMA’s decision to impose fines totalling £4.7m on JD Sports and Footasylum for breach of an interim order in the context of the CMA’s remitted phase 2 investigation in relation to the completed acquisition by JD Sports of Footasylum. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

