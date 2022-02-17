Corporate weekly highlights—17 February 2022

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes responses from ESMA and the ICMA to the European Commission’s consultation on the Listing Act, publication by the FRC of new guidance on auditor responsibilities under ISA (UK) 720 and the CMA’s decision to impose fines totalling £4.7m on JD Sports and Footasylum for breach of an interim order in the context of the CMA’s remitted phase 2 investigation in relation to the completed acquisition by JD Sports of Footasylum.
