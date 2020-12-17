Corporate weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication of a Market Tracker trend report examining the current recommendations and guidelines for public companies in relation to ethnic diversity reporting in the UK, the latest updates on Brexit, including the LSE’s publication of proposed changes to its Primary Market Rulebooks and Temporary Permissions Regime, the European Commission’s adoption of a delegated regulation on information requirements for takeover documents under the Prospectus Regulation, the announcement by BEIS of its intention not to implement the mandatory auditor reporting requirement on electronic formatting of accounts as part of the application of the ESEF Regulation and the launch by BEIS of three consultations on corporate transparency and register reform. or to read the full analysis.