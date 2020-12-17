- Corporate weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Market Tracker; Corporate governance
- Ethnicity in corporate governance reporting 2020—Market Tracker Trend Report
- Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—LSE updates its Primary and Secondary Market Rulebooks
- Post-Brexit data adequacy decision not guaranteed, ICO says
- Retained EU law―a practical guide
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Relevant Court) (Retained EU Case Law) Regulations 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Meetings of Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisations) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- Equity capital markets
- European Commission adopts delegated regulation on information requirements for takeover documents under the Prospectus Regulation
- ESMA to recognise Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited as a third-country CSD
- AQSE announces rule changes and new market segments now in force
- European Commission welcomes agreement by European Parliament and Council on capital markets recovery package
- Corporate governance
- ESAs respond to IFRS Foundation consultation on sustainability reporting
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- BEIS launches three consultations on corporate transparency and register reform
- British Overseas Territories commit to publishing further information on company ownership in major anti-corruption move
- Public company takeovers (Schemes)
- Judge’s refusal to sanction Prudential’s Part VII annuity insurance business transfer overturned by the Court of Appeal (Re Prudential Assurance Company Ltd and Rothesay Life plc)
- Audit
- FRC announces 2021–2022 corporate reporting and audit quality review programme
- BEIS announces intention to not implement mandatory auditor reporting requirement on electronic formatting of accounts
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication of a Market Tracker trend report examining the current recommendations and guidelines for public companies in relation to ethnic diversity reporting in the UK, the latest updates on Brexit, including the LSE’s publication of proposed changes to its Primary Market Rulebooks and Temporary Permissions Regime, the European Commission’s adoption of a delegated regulation on information requirements for takeover documents under the Prospectus Regulation, the announcement by BEIS of its intention not to implement the mandatory auditor reporting requirement on electronic formatting of accounts as part of the application of the ESEF Regulation and the launch by BEIS of three consultations on corporate transparency and register reform.
