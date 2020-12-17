Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Market Tracker; Corporate governance
  • Ethnicity in corporate governance reporting 2020—Market Tracker Trend Report
  • Brexit
  • Beyond Brexit—LSE updates its Primary and Secondary Market Rulebooks
  • Post-Brexit data adequacy decision not guaranteed, ICO says
  • Retained EU law―a practical guide
  • European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Relevant Court) (Retained EU Case Law) Regulations 2020
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication of a Market Tracker trend report examining the current recommendations and guidelines for public companies in relation to ethnic diversity reporting in the UK, the latest updates on Brexit, including the LSE’s publication of proposed changes to its Primary Market Rulebooks and Temporary Permissions Regime, the European Commission’s adoption of a delegated regulation on information requirements for takeover documents under the Prospectus Regulation, the announcement by BEIS of its intention not to implement the mandatory auditor reporting requirement on electronic formatting of accounts as part of the application of the ESEF Regulation and the launch by BEIS of three consultations on corporate transparency and register reform. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

