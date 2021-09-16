Corporate weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a warning to the FCA to more closely monitor listings of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs), the publication of a results of a Financial Reporting Lab survey on how companies are responding to new electronic reporting requirements, an FRC report on the new streamlined energy and carbon reporting requirements, the first House of Lords reading of a Bill regarding the dissolution of directors of dissolved but solvent companies, a new statutory instrument to introduce new tapering measures restricting the use of winding up petitions and, finally, a new statutory instrument to provide permanent procedural rules in Scotland for the company moratorium procedure.