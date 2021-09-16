LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) board flags risks of regulator’s SPAC rule changes
  • Accounts and reports
  • FRC Lab publishes UK electronic reporting (DTR 4.1.14) survey results and list of resources
  • FRC publishes report on implementation of SECR requirements
  • Company striking off, dissolution and restoration
  • Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Bill
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a warning to the FCA to more closely monitor listings of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs), the publication of a results of a Financial Reporting Lab survey on how companies are responding to new electronic reporting requirements, an FRC report on the new streamlined energy and carbon reporting requirements, the first House of Lords reading of a Bill regarding the dissolution of directors of dissolved but solvent companies, a new statutory instrument to introduce new tapering measures restricting the use of winding up petitions and, finally, a new statutory instrument to provide permanent procedural rules in Scotland for the company moratorium procedure. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

