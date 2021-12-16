Corporate weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a look at the summary of responses to HM Treasury’s consultation on a power to block listings on national security grounds, the CLLS and the Law Society joint response to HM Treasury’s call for evidence on the UK Secondary Capital Raising Review, FCA Primary Market Bulletin 37 covering the implementation of a structured format for annual financial reports, an FRC report on ‘Creating Positive Culture: Opportunities and Challenges’ and HM Treasury’s consultation on amendments to financial promotion exemptions for high-net-worth individuals and sophisticated investors. or to read the full analysis.