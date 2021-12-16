- Corporate weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Equity capital markets
- HMT publishes summary of responses to consultation on blocking listings on national security grounds
- CLLS and Law Society publish response to UK Secondary Capital Raising Review
- FCA publishes Primary Market Bulletin 37—implementation of annual financial reports structured format
- Corporate governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) reinforces need for a positive corporate culture linked to purpose says FRC
- Financial services regulation
- HMT launches consultation on amendments to financial promotion exemptions for high-net-worth individuals and sophisticated investors
- Disqualification of directors
- Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act 2021
- Corporate Highlights 2021/2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes a look at the summary of responses to HM Treasury’s consultation on a power to block listings on national security grounds, the CLLS and the Law Society joint response to HM Treasury’s call for evidence on the UK Secondary Capital Raising Review, FCA Primary Market Bulletin 37 covering the implementation of a structured format for annual financial reports, an FRC report on ‘Creating Positive Culture: Opportunities and Challenges’ and HM Treasury’s consultation on amendments to financial promotion exemptions for high-net-worth individuals and sophisticated investors.
