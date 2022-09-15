LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Company disclosures, records and registers
  • Scottish land registration restrictions take hold for overseas entities
  • Equity capital markets
  • CLLS/Law Society call for ‘substantial and bold reform’ of listing regime
  • Allianz Global Investors GmbH v G4S Ltd (formerly known as GS4 PLC)
  • Members
  • Korchevtsev v Severa
  • Accounts and reports
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the Register of Overseas Entities in Scotland, a response from the Joint Working Party of the Company Law Committees of the City of London Law Society and the Law Society to the FCA discussion paper on the structure of the listing regime, a case clarifying the scope of the term ‘persons discharging managerial responsibility’ used in section 90A of the Financial Services and Market Act 2000 and a thematic review of earnings per shares by the Financial Reporting Council. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

