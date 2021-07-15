Corporate weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes details of responses by the Chartered Governance Institute, CLLS and Law Society to the BEIS consultation on audit and corporate governance reform, concerns revealed by a QCA survey in respect of such proposed audit and corporate governance reform, confirmation by Companies House that the temporary electronic measures for stamping SH03 forms for stamp duty introduced in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic will be made permanent, and details on an ESMA consultation to review the regulatory technical standards on transparency requirements under the EU MiFIR. or to read the full analysis.