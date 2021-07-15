menu-search
Corporate weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance
  • Chartered Governance Institute responds to corporate governance consultation
  • CLLS and Law Society respond to BEIS consultation on audit and corporate governance reform
  • QCA survey reveals concerns regarding BEIS audit and corporate governance reform consultation
  • G20 communique—corporate governance aspects
  • Tax
  • Companies House announces permanent electronic stamping for SH03 stamp duty
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes details of responses by the Chartered Governance Institute, CLLS and Law Society to the BEIS consultation on audit and corporate governance reform, concerns revealed by a QCA survey in respect of such proposed audit and corporate governance reform, confirmation by Companies House that the temporary electronic measures for stamping SH03 forms for stamp duty introduced in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic will be made permanent, and details on an ESMA consultation to review the regulatory technical standards on transparency requirements under the EU MiFIR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

