Corporate weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) HM Treasury’s decision to launch a review into UK secondary capital raising by publicly traded companies, publication by the Takeover Panel of a statement regarding the creation of a Panel Bulletins page on its website, which contains bulletins on the operation of specific provisions of the Takeover Code, publication by the FRC of guidance for UK Stewardship Code applicants, publication by the CGI of model terms of reference for charities’ remuneration committees and R&I News Analysis regarding a breach of director duties claim. or to read the full analysis.