Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • HM Treasury launches review into UK secondary capital raising by publicly traded companies
  • Public company takeovers
  • Takeover Panel publishes Panel Bulletins on the operation of specific provisions of the Takeover Code
  • Private M&A
  • Disclosure outside the disclosure letter can restrict warranty claims (Butcher v Pike)
  • Corporate governance
  • BlackRock’s voting option enfranchisement of little use for retail investors
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) HM Treasury’s decision to launch a review into UK secondary capital raising by publicly traded companies, publication by the Takeover Panel of a statement regarding the creation of a Panel Bulletins page on its website, which contains bulletins on the operation of specific provisions of the Takeover Code, publication by the FRC of guidance for UK Stewardship Code applicants, publication by the CGI of model terms of reference for charities’ remuneration committees and R&I News Analysis regarding a breach of director duties claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

