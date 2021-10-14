- Corporate weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Equity capital markets
- HM Treasury launches review into UK secondary capital raising by publicly traded companies
- Public company takeovers
- Takeover Panel publishes Panel Bulletins on the operation of specific provisions of the Takeover Code
- Private M&A
- Disclosure outside the disclosure letter can restrict warranty claims (Butcher v Pike)
- Corporate governance
- BlackRock’s voting option enfranchisement of little use for retail investors
- UKELA commissions briefing notes on UK legal and governance framework preparing for climate change challenge
- FRC publishes advice for UK Stewardship Code applicants
- CGI publishes model terms of reference for charities’ remuneration committees
- Directors and company secretaries
- Caution for liquidators and resounding success for director in breach of duty claim (Reynolds v Stanbury)
- Shareholder activism
- Activist investors aim at UK insurers in pandemic rebound
- Audit
- FRC Lab publishes early implementation study on structured electronic reporting
- Accounts and reports
- FRC publishes thematic review of alternative performance measures by UK listed companies
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) HM Treasury’s decision to launch a review into UK secondary capital raising by publicly traded companies, publication by the Takeover Panel of a statement regarding the creation of a Panel Bulletins page on its website, which contains bulletins on the operation of specific provisions of the Takeover Code, publication by the FRC of guidance for UK Stewardship Code applicants, publication by the CGI of model terms of reference for charities’ remuneration committees and R&I News Analysis regarding a breach of director duties claim.
