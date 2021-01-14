Sign-in Help
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • AFME publishes post-implementation period wording for selling restrictions in equity transaction documentation (EEA and UK)​
  • Equity capital markets
  • QCA calls for major overhaul to create UK’s Nasdaq
  • New and updated content
  • New Tracker
  • Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the response from the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA) to the Listing Review, in which it proposes that there be a more flexible approach for various policies on Standard Listings including free float and prospectus requirements. The AFME has also published revised model wording setting out the selling restrictions in offerings and admissions documentation (post-IP completion day wording for each of the EEA and UK).

