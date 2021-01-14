Corporate weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the response from the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA) to the Listing Review, in which it proposes that there be a more flexible approach for various policies on Standard Listings including free float and prospectus requirements. The AFME has also published revised model wording setting out the selling restrictions in offerings and admissions documentation (post-IP completion day wording for each of the EEA and UK). or to read the full analysis.