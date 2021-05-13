menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Corporate weekly highlights—13 May 2021
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—13 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Public company takeovers; Private M&A
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021
  • New UK FDI screening regime approved
  • Competition
  • Commission proposes regulation to address distortions in Single Market
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC reveals the UKCG Code is increasing reporting on remuneration practices
  • Directors and company secretaries
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) News Analysis on the passing of the National Security & Investment Act 2021, research by the FRC revealing that the UKCG Code has increased reporting on remuneration practices, the government’s announcement that the Insolvency Service is to obtain new powers to investigate dissolved company directors, News Analysis on the UK’s implementation of a global anti-corruption sanctions regime and case analysis on whether a scheme circular omitted material information or invalidated the scheme vote (Re William Hill plc). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

The tort of deceit

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More