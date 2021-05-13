Corporate weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) News Analysis on the passing of the National Security & Investment Act 2021, research by the FRC revealing that the UKCG Code has increased reporting on remuneration practices, the government’s announcement that the Insolvency Service is to obtain new powers to investigate dissolved company directors, News Analysis on the UK’s implementation of a global anti-corruption sanctions regime and case analysis on whether a scheme circular omitted material information or invalidated the scheme vote (Re William Hill plc). or to read the full analysis.