- Corporate weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Public company takeovers; Private M&A
- National Security and Investment Act 2021
- New UK FDI screening regime approved
- Competition
- Commission proposes regulation to address distortions in Single Market
- Corporate governance
- FRC reveals the UKCG Code is increasing reporting on remuneration practices
- Directors and company secretaries
- Insolvency Service to get new power to investigate dissolved company directors
- Corporate Crime
- UK joins US in implementing a global anti-corruption sanctions regime
- Public company takeovers (Schemes)
- Re William Hill plc
- Private M&A (share purchase)
- Contracts—‘Reasonable detail’ in notice clause determined by business purpose (Dodika Ltd and others v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) News Analysis on the passing of the National Security & Investment Act 2021, research by the FRC revealing that the UKCG Code has increased reporting on remuneration practices, the government’s announcement that the Insolvency Service is to obtain new powers to investigate dissolved company directors, News Analysis on the UK’s implementation of a global anti-corruption sanctions regime and case analysis on whether a scheme circular omitted material information or invalidated the scheme vote (Re William Hill plc).
