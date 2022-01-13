LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Public company takeovers
  • Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in 2021
  • Equity capital markets
  • UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022
  • Companies and other forms of business vehicle
  • CLLS and Law Society publish response to UK corporate re-domiciliation consultation
  • Members
  • Unfair prejudice petitions—conduct of the affairs of the company (Primekings Holding Ltd v King)
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the latest Market Tracker trend report for public company takeovers providing an insight into UK public M&A activity in 2021 as well as expectations for 2022, forward-looking Financial Services analysis of UK and EU capital markets regulation, and the joint CLLS and Law Society response to the governmental consultation on the introduction of a UK corporate re-domiciliation regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

