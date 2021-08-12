menu-search
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • SPACs—changes to the FCA Listing Rules and Primary Market technical note come into force
  • QCA publishes report on recently listed companies and the creation of jobs
  • Company records, registers and filing
  • Companies House updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for customers
  • Financial services regulation
  • ESMA updates Q&A document on the Market Abuse Regulation
  • Corporate governance
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (among other things) changes to the Listing Rules relating to the listing of SPACs, Companies House announcing that the temporary payment breaks for late filing penalties have ended and updated Q&As from ESMA on the Market Abuse Regulation.

