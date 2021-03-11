Corporate weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes corporate analysis of the UK Listing Review report, ESMA’s final guidelines on the disclosure requirements under the EU Prospectus Regulation, the PLSA Stewardship and Voting Guidelines 2021 and National Security and Investment Bill 2020 updates. In addition, the highlights also include the IFoA report on ESG reporting frameworks and European Commission reports into standards of sustainability reporting. The highlights also include a summary of the issues considered in Flowgroup plc (in liquidation) v Co-Operative Energy Ltd which examined a manifest error exception in an expert determination clause and in Quantum Actuarial LLP v Quantum Advisory Ltd which examined whether covenants in restraint of trade attracted the Nordenfelt test. or to read the full analysis.