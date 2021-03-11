Sign-in Help
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • UK Listing Review report
  • Quoted Companies Alliance publishes latest statistics amid Hill Review
  • EU Prospectus Regulation: final guidelines on disclosure requirements published by ESMA
  • FCA publishes annual transparency calculations for UK equity and equity-like financial instruments
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • PLSA updates stewardship and voting guidelines to reflect coronavirus (COVID-19) and new climate regulations
  • Public company takeovers; Private M&A
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes corporate analysis of the UK Listing Review report, ESMA’s final guidelines on the disclosure requirements under the EU Prospectus Regulation, the PLSA Stewardship and Voting Guidelines 2021 and National Security and Investment Bill 2020 updates. In addition, the highlights also include the IFoA report on ESG reporting frameworks and European Commission reports into standards of sustainability reporting. The highlights also include a summary of the issues considered in Flowgroup plc (in liquidation) v Co-Operative Energy Ltd which examined a manifest error exception in an expert determination clause and in Quantum Actuarial LLP v Quantum Advisory Ltd which examined whether covenants in restraint of trade attracted the Nordenfelt test. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

