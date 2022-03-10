LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Company disclosures, records and registers
  • Corporate transparency and register reform
  • Corporate crime
  • Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
  • Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022—factsheets
  • Equity capital markets
  • Ukraine crisis: FCA reminds firms of UK MAR obligations
  • ESMA’s latest newsletter focuses on Sustainable Finance Roadmap and greenwashing
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the government’s White Paper (CP 638) on Companies House reform, updates on the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill, an FCA statement reminding firms of their obligations under the UK Market Abuse Regulation in light of the Ukraine crisis and a European Securities and Markets Authority newsletter which focuses on its Sustainable Finance Roadmap for 2022–2024 and the issue of greenwashing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its