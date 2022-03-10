Corporate weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the government’s White Paper (CP 638) on Companies House reform, updates on the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill, an FCA statement reminding firms of their obligations under the UK Market Abuse Regulation in light of the Ukraine crisis and a European Securities and Markets Authority newsletter which focuses on its Sustainable Finance Roadmap for 2022–2024 and the issue of greenwashing. or to read the full analysis.