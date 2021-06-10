menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Corporate weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • Analysing the Treasury consultation on the power to block listings on national security grounds
  • European Commission publishes list of indicators to help track CMU progress
  • FTSE 350—Q2 2021 reshuffle
  • EU prospectus rules allow sophisticated investors to sue
  • Corporate governance
  • CDSB publishes stakeholder statement on EU sustainable corporate governance
  • BEIS publishes study on executive pay and investment in the UK
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of HMT’s consultation on powers to block listings on national security grounds, analysis of the latest FTSE 350 reshuffle, news of a Law Commission consultation on corporate criminal liability reform and a public consultation by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures on two new sets of climate-related guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More