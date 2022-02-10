Corporate weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: the Takeover Panel’s update of Practice Statement 20 relating to Rule 2 of the Code and its launch of a consultation proposing to amend the Code to remove restrictions on anonymous order book dealings. They also include, Glass Lewis’ launch of new company ESG scores and data to better inform investors, details of a speech by the FCA’s executive director of markets setting out priorities for the FCA’s transformation, and analysis reviewing certain recent corporate manslaughter cases. or to read the full analysis.