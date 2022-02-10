- Corporate weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Public company takeovers
- Takeover Panel updates Practice Statement 20
- Takeover Panel consults on the removal of restriction on anonymous order book dealings
- Accounts and reports
- FRC comments on prototypes for international sustainability standards
- Corporate governance
- Glass Lewis launches new company ESG scores and data to better inform investors
- Financial services regulation
- FCA executive director of markets sets out priorities for transformation
- Corporate crime
- Review of recent corporate manslaughter cases—Deco-Pak, Bosley Mill, Aster Healthcare
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: the Takeover Panel’s update of Practice Statement 20 relating to Rule 2 of the Code and its launch of a consultation proposing to amend the Code to remove restrictions on anonymous order book dealings. They also include, Glass Lewis’ launch of new company ESG scores and data to better inform investors, details of a speech by the FCA’s executive director of markets setting out priorities for the FCA’s transformation, and analysis reviewing certain recent corporate manslaughter cases.
