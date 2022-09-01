LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC publishes report on ESG data production to drive more impactive decision-making by companies
  • Directors and company secretaries
  • Corporate liability but no individual director liability for misrepresenting a Cypriot property investment scheme (Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd)
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
  • Trackers
  • Useful information

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the FRC’s publication of a report to help companies consider how to collect and use ESG data more effectively to support better decision-making and analysis of the Court of Appeal case of Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd, which considered whether (a) a company was liable for losses caused to individual investors by way of misrepresentation, and (b) such company’s individual director was also liable as an accessory for such losses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

