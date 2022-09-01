Corporate weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the FRC’s publication of a report to help companies consider how to collect and use ESG data more effectively to support better decision-making and analysis of the Court of Appeal case of Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd, which considered whether (a) a company was liable for losses caused to individual investors by way of misrepresentation, and (b) such company’s individual director was also liable as an accessory for such losses. or to read the full analysis.