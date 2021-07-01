Corporate weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the 13th edition of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (with associated specimen documents published jointly by the CLLS and Law Society), Primary Market Bulletin 34, an OECD factbook and report on corporate governance post-coronavirus and further Corporate Crime analysis from their series of articles considering the Law Commission’s proposed improvements to the law relating to corporate criminal liability. or to read the full analysis.