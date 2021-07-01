Corporate weekly highlights—1 July 2021

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the 13th edition of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (with associated specimen documents published jointly by the CLLS and Law Society), Primary Market Bulletin 34, an OECD factbook and report on corporate governance post-coronavirus and further Corporate Crime analysis from their series of articles considering the Law Commission’s proposed improvements to the law relating to corporate criminal liability.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a
The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a
Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of
Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.