Corporate weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin 34—changes to the Knowledge Base in relation to prospectuses
  • UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative publishes guidance on climate resilience
  • Public company takeovers
  • Takeover Panel publishes 13th edition of City Code on Takeovers and Mergers
  • CLLS and Law Society publish specimen documents ahead of mergers reform
  • Corporate governance
  • OECD publishes factbook and report on corporate governance post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the 13th edition of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (with associated specimen documents published jointly by the CLLS and Law Society), Primary Market Bulletin 34, an OECD factbook and report on corporate governance post-coronavirus and further Corporate Crime analysis from their series of articles considering the Law Commission’s proposed improvements to the law relating to corporate criminal liability. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

