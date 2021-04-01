Corporate weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the Panel’s response statement on amendments to the Takeover Code, analysis of the government’s proposals to strengthen the internal controls framework and to require companies to publish a resilience statement, updated ESMA Q&As and a Commission Delegated Regulation on the Prospectus Regulation, and a High Court decision that the members of an LLP can potentially be subject to disqualification proceedings under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986. or to read the full analysis.