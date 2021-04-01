- Corporate weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Public company takeovers
- Takeover Panel confirms proposed changes to the offer timetable and offer conditions
- High Court clarifies how ADR depositary should be treated for scheme headcount test
- Corporate governance
- Internal controls and corporate resilience—analysing the government’s latest proposals
- Equity capital markets
- ESMA updates Q&As on the EU Prospectus Regulation
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin No 33: DTR 5 online portal, review of DTR 5 notifications and EEA audit firms reminder
- Commission Delegated Regulation on EU Prospectus Regulation exemption for takeover documents published in Official Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020—further extension of temporary measures
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CIGA 2020 automatic filing extensions come to an end
- Accounts and reports
- Financial Reporting Council (Miscellaneous Provisions) Order 2021
- FRC adopts new approach to publication of corporate reporting reviews
- Audit
- FRC report sets out its approach to audit supervision
- Partnerships
- Application of director disqualification legislation to LLP members (Re Bell Pottinger LLP v Geoghegan)
- Members
- Shehata v Mansfield Hotel Ltd
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the Panel’s response statement on amendments to the Takeover Code, analysis of the government’s proposals to strengthen the internal controls framework and to require companies to publish a resilience statement, updated ESMA Q&As and a Commission Delegated Regulation on the Prospectus Regulation, and a High Court decision that the members of an LLP can potentially be subject to disqualification proceedings under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986.
