Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Corporate weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—1 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Public company takeovers
  • Takeover Panel confirms proposed changes to the offer timetable and offer conditions
  • High Court clarifies how ADR depositary should be treated for scheme headcount test
  • Corporate governance
  • Internal controls and corporate resilience—analysing the government’s latest proposals
  • Equity capital markets
  • ESMA updates Q&As on the EU Prospectus Regulation
  • FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin No 33: DTR 5 online portal, review of DTR 5 notifications and EEA audit firms reminder
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis of the Panel’s response statement on amendments to the Takeover Code, analysis of the government’s proposals to strengthen the internal controls framework and to require companies to publish a resilience statement, updated ESMA Q&As and a Commission Delegated Regulation on the Prospectus Regulation, and a High Court decision that the members of an LLP can potentially be subject to disqualification proceedings under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More