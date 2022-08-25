Corporate liability but no individual director liability for misrepresenting a Cypriot property investment scheme (Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has upheld the decision at trial that a Cypriot property development company is liable for losses caused to individual investors by way of misrepresentation but the individual director of that company is not liable as an accessory. Wolff v Trinity appeal procedure point also confirmed as correctly decided. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
