Corporate insolvency, winding-up petitions (BUJ Architects LLP v Investin Quay House Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court allowed the listing of the winding-up petition by BUJ Architects LLP (the petitioner) against Investin Quay House Ltd (the company) under the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). The court considered arguments and evidence proposed by the company as regards Schedule 10 to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020) that coronavirus (COVID-19) had had a financial effect on it such that the court should not make a winding-up order. It concluded that the company had not made out a prima facie case that it had been so affected. The court also considered whether the company’s centre of main interest (COMI) was under in England and Wales or in Jersey under the EU Regulation and therefore whether it had jurisdiction to wind up the company. It also concluded that even if the company’s COMI was in Jersey, it still had jurisdiction to wind it up as an unregistered company. Written by Fred Satow, director at Quantuma Advisory Ltd. or to read the full analysis.