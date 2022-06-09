- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
- Proceeds of crime
- Reflecting continuing offences in confiscation (R v Saroya)
- Sentencing
- Sentencing Council launches consultation on draft guidelines for underage sale of knives
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Third Unaoil defendant wants conviction overturned
- US Government cleared to seize Russian oligarchs jets worth US$400m
- OFSI publishes updated guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Food safety and hygiene offences
- FSA provides update on international work and World Food Safety Day
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Ex-bosses found guilty of £37m rainforest fraud in SFO win
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- HSE launches month long respiratory health initiative in Great Britain
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Insolvency Service issues 7-year ban for takeaway boss who abused Eat Out to Help Out and furlough schemes
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC reports sanctions against PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Jonathan Hook
- International
- European Parliament approves Europol’s use of Schengen Information System
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the conviction for fraud of the directors of an ethical investment scheme following a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecution, assessment of a Court of Appeal decision on reflecting continuing offences in confiscation orders and consideration of recent US sanction measures taken in response to the conflict in Ukraine. We also include news of the publication by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) of updated guidance on enforcement and monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions and the launch of a consultation on draft sentencing guidelines for offences relating to the underage sale of knives. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
