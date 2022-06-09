Corporate Crime weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the conviction for fraud of the directors of an ethical investment scheme following a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecution, assessment of a Court of Appeal decision on reflecting continuing offences in confiscation orders and consideration of recent US sanction measures taken in response to the conflict in Ukraine. We also include news of the publication by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) of updated guidance on enforcement and monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions and the launch of a consultation on draft sentencing guidelines for offences relating to the underage sale of knives. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.