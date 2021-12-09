- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Proceeds of crime
- UK Serious Fraud Office will expand use of powers to seize assets from criminals, director says
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Balancing human rights protections and international obligations in the post-Brexit UK sanctions regime (R (Youssef) v Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs)
- Corporate liability
- Ex-UBS trader Hayes cannot appeal Libor-rigging conviction
- Fear of failure, lack of resources influence UK enforcement agencies, lawmaker says
- Environmental offences
- Severn Trent Water fined £1.5m for sewage discharges
- Defra letter outlines government intentions concerning UK REACH registration model
- FATF publishes summary of High-Level Conference on Environmental Crime
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Inquiry on combating fraud launched by MPs to probe strength of justice system in tackling fraud
- Local authority prosecutions
- FSA launches consultation on precautionary allergen information and labels
- FSA Chief Executive delivers speech to Chartered Institute of Environmental Health
- R (on the application of Association of Independent Meat Suppliers and another) v Food Standards Agency
- Money laundering
- Trade finance firms under pressure after stern warnings to improve financial crime controls
- European Scrutiny Committee chair asks how EU AML/CFT proposals will impact UK
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC publishes Audit Enforcement Procedure feedback statement
- International
- European Commission adopts initiatives to digitalise the EU justice system
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of how the lack of resources and fear of failure influences UK enforcement agencies’ decision-making, the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) plans to better use its powers to seize assets from criminals and how trade finance firms are coming under pressure to improve financial crime controls. News that Ex-UBS trader Tom Hayes’ attempt to seek an appeal of his Libor-rigging conviction has failed and that Severn Trent Water has been fined £1.5m for environmental breaches is also included. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
