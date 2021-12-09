Corporate Crime weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of how the lack of resources and fear of failure influences UK enforcement agencies’ decision-making, the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) plans to better use its powers to seize assets from criminals and how trade finance firms are coming under pressure to improve financial crime controls. News that Ex-UBS trader Tom Hayes’ attempt to seek an appeal of his Libor-rigging conviction has failed and that Severn Trent Water has been fined £1.5m for environmental breaches is also included. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.