Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 September 2022

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the new Public Sector Fraud Authority, the 2022 revised Attorney General’s Guidelines on Disclosure, and calls by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the new Prime Minister to prioritise economic crime. We also include a keynote speech by the director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on progress and next steps for the SFO and news of consultations launched by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the Home Office and the Sentencing Council. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.