LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal liability
  • DPP urges new PM to prioritise economic crime
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • The 2022 Revised Attorney General's Guidelines on Disclosure
  • SFO director calls for reform of criminal disclosure regime
  • Barristers kick off open-ended strike for legal aid fee hike
  • Law Society calls on new PM to address justice system crisis
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 September 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the new Public Sector Fraud Authority, the 2022 revised Attorney General’s Guidelines on Disclosure, and calls by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the new Prime Minister to prioritise economic crime. We also include a keynote speech by the director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on progress and next steps for the SFO and news of consultations launched by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the Home Office and the Sentencing Council. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More