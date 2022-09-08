- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal liability
- DPP urges new PM to prioritise economic crime
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- The 2022 Revised Attorney General's Guidelines on Disclosure
- SFO director calls for reform of criminal disclosure regime
- Barristers kick off open-ended strike for legal aid fee hike
- Law Society calls on new PM to address justice system crisis
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 September 2022
More...
- Sentencing
- Sentencing Council launches consultation on proposed updates to sentencing guidelines
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO Director delivers keynote speech on SFO progress and future steps
- OFSI Frozen Assets Reporting 2022 opens
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Online Safety Bill unlikely to thwart financial fraud
- UK automotive industry to see criminal proceedings over unlawful vehicle data access
- Views sought on tackling unauthorised access to online accounts and personal data
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- The Public Sector Fraud Authority—could it be the next big thing?
- Investment manager faces retrial in legal fund fraud case
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Greenwashing will stay in realm of private litigation unless UK financial regulators get more powers
- FCA’s Sarah Pritchard discusses collaborative approach to fighting financial crime
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Traffic Commissioners update statutory guidance on vocational driver conduct
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- HSE opens consultation on proposed Operational Standards Rules
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- SCTS publishes Practice Note No. 2 of 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the new Public Sector Fraud Authority, the 2022 revised Attorney General’s Guidelines on Disclosure, and calls by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the new Prime Minister to prioritise economic crime. We also include a keynote speech by the director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on progress and next steps for the SFO and news of consultations launched by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the Home Office and the Sentencing Council. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
