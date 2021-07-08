menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 July 2021
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Appeal and judicial review
  • Easy read version of form NG for lodging appeal uploaded
  • Supreme Court updates Practice Directions and court forms following Brexit
  • Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the court approved deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) entered into between the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Amec Foster Wheeler Energy. We also look back on ten years of the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010), and analyse a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report revealing vulnerabilities for cryptocurrencies following the failure of certain states to implement FATF standards. In addition to our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we cover a warning by MPs as to the scale of coronavirus fraud as well as the introduction of the Building Safety Bill and judgments considering sentencing in health and safety cases. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More