Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the court approved deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) entered into between the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Amec Foster Wheeler Energy. We also look back on ten years of the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010), and analyse a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report revealing vulnerabilities for cryptocurrencies following the failure of certain states to implement FATF standards. In addition to our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we cover a warning by MPs as to the scale of coronavirus fraud as well as the introduction of the Building Safety Bill and judgments considering sentencing in health and safety cases. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.