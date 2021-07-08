- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Appeal and judicial review
- Easy read version of form NG for lodging appeal uploaded
- Supreme Court updates Practice Directions and court forms following Brexit
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Azeri elite hands over £4m to settle NCA claim
- Third party interests in confiscation proceedings and constructive trusts in the Crown Court (Parker & Moore v FCA)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Bribery Act 2010 a qualified success in first decade, but fails to net big fish
- Consumer protection and cartels
- Consultation launched on penalty setting in Competition Act 1998 cases
- Corporate liability
- Court approves SFO’s Wood Group DPA for bribery offences
- Cybercrime and financial services offences
- Insurance broker warns of digital pandemic in ransomware attacks
- Financial services and pensions offences
- MPs back giving watchdogs power to make regulatory changes
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- CPS prosecutes former senior NHS manager for defrauding £802,987 from employer
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Traffic Commissioners update Statutory Guidance to reflect EU-UK TCA
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Fines and community orders should—generally—be considered alternatives when sentencing individuals for health and safety offences (R v Gross)
- Health and safety: the time limit for appealing prohibition notices, revisited (Petrofac Facilities Management v Evans (HM Inspector of Health & Safety))
- Building Safety Bill published with new regulator at its heart
- Money laundering
- FATF completed second 12-month review on virtual assets and VASPs
- FCA signs MoU with the Gambling Commission
- Home Office circular sets out guidance on disclosure of SARs in civil proceedings
- International
- NCSC publishes joint advisory with US partners exposing the GRU’s cyber activity
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the court approved deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) entered into between the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Amec Foster Wheeler Energy. We also look back on ten years of the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010), and analyse a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report revealing vulnerabilities for cryptocurrencies following the failure of certain states to implement FATF standards. In addition to our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we cover a warning by MPs as to the scale of coronavirus fraud as well as the introduction of the Building Safety Bill and judgments considering sentencing in health and safety cases. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
