Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 April 2021

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the role of the court as the cornerstone of the deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) regime in the UK, and two civil court judgments shedding light on, firstly, the courts’ approach to retained EU law and, secondly, the admissibility of coroner’s findings and expert evidence in regulatory proceedings. News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is investigating eight people over cum-ex tax fraud and that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has secured another £1m+ fine in a health and safety prosecution is also covered alongside the commencement of the remaining parts of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/4, an FCA speech on the importance of purposeful anti-money laundering (AML) controls and the establishment of a new pro-competition regulator for tech giants. We also include news that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has charged the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust after two patients were allegedly exposed to significant risks of avoidable harm and our latest Brexit Bulletin, which looks at the Crime (International Co-operation) Act 2003 (Freezing Order) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021. In addition, we have the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including analysis of how those working in care homes can potentially face criminal liability in respect of coronavirus cases. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.