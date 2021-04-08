- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Criminal Procedure Rules and Criminal Practice Directions
- Criminal Procedure Rules April updates come into force
- Brexit
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 April 2021
- Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection Regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Consumer protection and cartels
- DCMS and CMA announce launch of new Digital Markets Unit
- Corporate liability
- DPAs may not be receiving sufficient judicial scrutiny
- Financial Conduct Authority
- FCA investigates eight people over cum-ex tax fraud scandal
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Enterprise Managed Services Limited fined £1.02m for health and safety failings
- CQC charges NHS trust over alleged breaches of patient safety
- HSE Cost recovery rates increased from 1 April 2021
- Money laundering
- FCA’s Mark Steward discusses the importance of effective AML controls
- Regulatory hearings
- Coroner’s findings, independence of experts and registrant denials (Towuaghantse v GMC)
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Cross Justice Conference to improve handling of summary criminal cases in Scotland
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the role of the court as the cornerstone of the deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) regime in the UK, and two civil court judgments shedding light on, firstly, the courts’ approach to retained EU law and, secondly, the admissibility of coroner’s findings and expert evidence in regulatory proceedings. News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is investigating eight people over cum-ex tax fraud and that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has secured another £1m+ fine in a health and safety prosecution is also covered alongside the commencement of the remaining parts of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/4, an FCA speech on the importance of purposeful anti-money laundering (AML) controls and the establishment of a new pro-competition regulator for tech giants. We also include news that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has charged the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust after two patients were allegedly exposed to significant risks of avoidable harm and our latest Brexit Bulletin, which looks at the Crime (International Co-operation) Act 2003 (Freezing Order) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021. In addition, we have the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including analysis of how those working in care homes can potentially face criminal liability in respect of coronavirus cases. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
