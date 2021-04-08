Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 April 2021
Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—8 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal Procedure Rules and Criminal Practice Directions
  • Criminal Procedure Rules April updates come into force
  • Brexit
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 April 2021
  • Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health Protection Regulations
  • Business continuity in the criminal courts
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the role of the court as the cornerstone of the deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) regime in the UK, and two civil court judgments shedding light on, firstly, the courts’ approach to retained EU law and, secondly, the admissibility of coroner’s findings and expert evidence in regulatory proceedings. News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is investigating eight people over cum-ex tax fraud and that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has secured another £1m+ fine in a health and safety prosecution is also covered alongside the commencement of the remaining parts of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/4, an FCA speech on the importance of purposeful anti-money laundering (AML) controls and the establishment of a new pro-competition regulator for tech giants. We also include news that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has charged the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust after two patients were allegedly exposed to significant risks of avoidable harm and our latest Brexit Bulletin, which looks at the Crime (International Co-operation) Act 2003 (Freezing Order) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021. In addition, we have the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including analysis of how those working in care homes can potentially face criminal liability in respect of coronavirus cases. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More