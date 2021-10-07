- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Criminal Procedure Rule changes in force on 4 October 2021
- Proceeds of crime
- NCA freezing order hearing can be held in private
- Sentence and prison law
- Sentencing Council’s new sentencing guidelines for modern slavery and trade mark offences in force
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Serious Fraud Office (SFO) secures third set of convictions for Petrofac bribery
- UK Finance publishes anti-bribery and corruption compliance guidance
- Consumer protection and cartels
- CMA responds to government consultations on enhancing its powers
- Treasury Committee seeks further information from Big Techs about economic crime
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
- Financial services and pensions offences
- TPR’s new powers could create wider ripples
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Serco executives’ botched fraud trial cost SFO almost a fifth of its budget
- IPO IP Crime and Enforcement Report 2021
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Temporary Exceptions) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Natasha’s law food labelling rules come into force
- Money laundering
- NatWest Plc pleads guilty to charges under the Money Laundering Regulations 2007
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC announces two new investigations following French Connection and Akazoo audits
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish Government launches consultation to modernise legal services
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the latest failure to prevent bribery conviction and sentence, the consultation on reforms to UK data protection law and the IP Crime and Enforcement Report 2021. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
