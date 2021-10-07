LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 October 2021

07 October 2021
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Scotland
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • Criminal Procedure Rule changes in force on 4 October 2021
  • Proceeds of crime
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the latest failure to prevent bribery conviction and sentence, the consultation on reforms to UK data protection law and the IP Crime and Enforcement Report 2021. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

