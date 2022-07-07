LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 July 2022
  • Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on live links in criminal courts
  • Judiciary releases Crown Court Compendium update
  • HMCTS announces extension of the Common Platform to more criminal courts
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
  • Swiss government aligns with EU on oil and services sanctions
  • SFO concludes Chemring Group PLC and Chemring Technology Solutions Ltd investigation
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a shift in the UK’s approach to tackling money laundering, predictions of a wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud prosecutions, as well as calls for tougher draft online safety rules to combat fraud. Also included is the announcement by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that it is has concluded its investigation into Chemring Group PLC and Chemring Technology Solutions Limited and the publication of new guidance on the use of live links in criminal courts. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

