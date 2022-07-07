- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 July 2022
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on live links in criminal courts
- Judiciary releases Crown Court Compendium update
- HMCTS announces extension of the Common Platform to more criminal courts
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Swiss government aligns with EU on oil and services sanctions
- SFO concludes Chemring Group PLC and Chemring Technology Solutions Ltd investigation
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Consumer protection and cartels
- OPSS publishes guidance on enforcement policy
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- UK urged to amend draft online safety rules to combat insurance fraud
- Ofcom publishes implementation roadmap to new online safety regulation under OSB
- Foreign interference to be added to Online Safety Bill priority offences
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA wants £13.5m over investment firm’s unauthorised fund
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud prosecutions coming, law firm says
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Sentencing remarks published in Carlsberg fatal accident case
- Money laundering
- Comment—UK money laundering review isn’t radical, but shows direction of travel
- HM Treasury updates advisory notice on ML/TF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
- FATF sets out objectives for the FATF Singapore Presidency
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Judiciary of Scotland implements significant changes to the Jury Manual
- International
- AML/CTF European 2021 legislative package progresses: provisional agreement reached on Recast EU WTR2 and Council partial position enhances AMLA powers
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a shift in the UK’s approach to tackling money laundering, predictions of a wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud prosecutions, as well as calls for tougher draft online safety rules to combat fraud. Also included is the announcement by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that it is has concluded its investigation into Chemring Group PLC and Chemring Technology Solutions Limited and the publication of new guidance on the use of live links in criminal courts. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
