Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a shift in the UK’s approach to tackling money laundering, predictions of a wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud prosecutions, as well as calls for tougher draft online safety rules to combat fraud. Also included is the announcement by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that it is has concluded its investigation into Chemring Group PLC and Chemring Technology Solutions Limited and the publication of new guidance on the use of live links in criminal courts. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.