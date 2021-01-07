Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Published on: 07 January 2021
  • Brexit
  • EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement
  • European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Criminal justice and co-operation post IP completion day
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • England and Scotland enter national lockdown
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), containing bespoke UK-EU law enforcement and criminal justice co-operation mechanisms, such as a surrender mechanism unprecedented for a non-Schengen third country, as well as provisions for data exchange and co-operation with Europol and Eurojust. This sits alongside our analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020), giving the TCA effect in UK law, and the implications for UK-EU data flows and the financial services sector. We also have analysis of the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act 2020, including consideration of how it will operate in practice, as well as horizon scanning pieces considering the most significant corporate crime and extradition cases to look out for in 2021. The publication by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of new Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) guidance on charging criminal cases is also covered, alongside news that the US’ Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with a French bank for Syrian sanctions breaches and the publication of form FTC6: Notice of Appeal (financial sanctions), to be used when appealing against a monetary penalty imposed for breach of financial sanctions in the UK. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in light of the Prime Minister’s announcement of a new national lockdown in England. All this, and more, in this first Corporate Crime weekly highlights of 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

