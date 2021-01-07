- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Criminal justice and co-operation post IP completion day
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- England and Scotland enter national lockdown
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
More...
- Prisons
- Scotland
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- DPP publishes new CPS guidance on charging criminal cases
- Sentence and prison law
- Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act 2020—an analysis
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- HMCTS publishes form FTC6: Notice of Appeal (financial sanctions)
- Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- OFAC fines French bank $US 8.6m for alleged sanctions lapses
- Corporate liability
- The biggest UK corporate crime cases to watch in 2021
- BEIS publishes list of 139 companies failing to pay minimum wage
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Extradition—Year in Review of 2020—a look forward to 2021
- Extradition (Provisional Arrest) Act 2020 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2020
- UK rejects US request for the extradition of Julian Assange
- Financial Conduct Authority
- The Brexit trade deal—what it really means for financial services
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Road haulage and transport—updated Brexit transition guidance from the government
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Brexit Bulletin—Defra announces new chemicals regulatory framework
- Office for Nuclear Regulation takes on role of safeguards regulator post-Brexit
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Agricultural Products, Food and Drink (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Consultation opened on how to enforce the restriction of promoted products HFSS
- Money laundering
- Declaring cash in and out of the UK—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Data protection
- UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
- Businesses using personal data—updated Brexit transition guidance from DCMS
- LexTalk®Corporate Crime: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), containing bespoke UK-EU law enforcement and criminal justice co-operation mechanisms, such as a surrender mechanism unprecedented for a non-Schengen third country, as well as provisions for data exchange and co-operation with Europol and Eurojust. This sits alongside our analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020), giving the TCA effect in UK law, and the implications for UK-EU data flows and the financial services sector. We also have analysis of the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act 2020, including consideration of how it will operate in practice, as well as horizon scanning pieces considering the most significant corporate crime and extradition cases to look out for in 2021. The publication by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of new Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) guidance on charging criminal cases is also covered, alongside news that the US’ Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with a French bank for Syrian sanctions breaches and the publication of form FTC6: Notice of Appeal (financial sanctions), to be used when appealing against a monetary penalty imposed for breach of financial sanctions in the UK. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in light of the Prime Minister’s announcement of a new national lockdown in England. All this, and more, in this first Corporate Crime weekly highlights of 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.