LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Investigating criminal conduct
  • CPS launches new team to tackle changing nature of serious economic and organised crime
  • Cross border criminal investigations
  • General and ‘indiscriminate’ retention of traffic and location data is barred under EU ePrivacy rule, Court of Justice says
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes assessment of the amendments made to the Building Safety Bill during its passage through Parliament, analysis of potential loopholes in the Economic Crime (Transparency & Enforcement) Act 2022, consideration of the new internal investigations guidance published by France’s anti-corruption agency and national prosecutor’s office as well as continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Also included is news of a landmark enforcement case for cryptoassets, that the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules 2020 (CrimPR) have come into force and that new offences on the sale and delivery of bladed articles and corrosive products are now in force. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to