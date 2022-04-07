- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Investigating criminal conduct
- CPS launches new team to tackle changing nature of serious economic and organised crime
- Cross border criminal investigations
- General and ‘indiscriminate’ retention of traffic and location data is barred under EU ePrivacy rule, Court of Justice says
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules take effect
- Sentence and prison law
- MoJ announces landmark parole reform to prevent early release of high-risk prisoners
- Appeal and judicial review
- Government faces defeats on Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Loopholes will limit potency of new economic crime law
- Russia sanctions usher in new age of economic warfare
- Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht taken in Spain on US seizure warrant
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- HMRC issued fines for unlicensed military and dual-use exports
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- ICO fines H&L Business Consulting Ltd £80,000 for unsolicited marketing texts
- Environmental offences
- Awarding costs in statutory nuisance cases (R (on the application of Parker) v Magistrates Court at Teesside)
- Financial services and pensions offences
- HMT responds to consultation and call for evidence on UK approach to cryptoassets and DLT
- Former owner of Norton Motorcycles given suspended sentence for breaching ERI rules
- Food safety and hygiene offences
- FSA confirms list of CBD products with credible application for authorisation
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- A landmark UK enforcement case for cryptoassets
- UK Finance reports over £200m of fraud prevented by rapid scam response scheme
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- The Building Safety Bill—what happened at the report stage?
- HSE urges hospitality venues to check outdoor electrical installations
- Insolvency and Companies Act offences
- Insolvency Service commences criminal and civil investigations into P&O Ferries
- Property investment company director disqualified for 11 years for scamming customers
- Local authority prosecutions
- New offences on the sale and delivery of corrosive products and bladed articles come into force
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC closer to establishing ARGA
- International
- International anti-bribery and corruption
- International cartel regulation
- International criminal investigations
- International anti-money laundering
- LexTalk®Corporate Crime: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes assessment of the amendments made to the Building Safety Bill during its passage through Parliament, analysis of potential loopholes in the Economic Crime (Transparency & Enforcement) Act 2022, consideration of the new internal investigations guidance published by France’s anti-corruption agency and national prosecutor’s office as well as continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Also included is news of a landmark enforcement case for cryptoassets, that the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules 2020 (CrimPR) have come into force and that new offences on the sale and delivery of bladed articles and corrosive products are now in force. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
