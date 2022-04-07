Corporate Crime weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes assessment of the amendments made to the Building Safety Bill during its passage through Parliament, analysis of potential loopholes in the Economic Crime (Transparency & Enforcement) Act 2022, consideration of the new internal investigations guidance published by France’s anti-corruption agency and national prosecutor’s office as well as continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Also included is news of a landmark enforcement case for cryptoassets, that the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules 2020 (CrimPR) have come into force and that new offences on the sale and delivery of bladed articles and corrosive products are now in force. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.