Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Keeping up to date
  • 16 Bills receive Royal Assent ahead of the prorogation of Parliament
  • Brexit
  • Europol sets out conditions of cooperation with UK after conclusion of TCA
  • Council of the European Union adopts decision to conclude TCA in final step of EU ratification
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of how the lifting of US sanctions on Iran would increase financial activity between formerly sanctioned entities and their European counterparties and a Court of Appeal judgment dealing with whether a defendant needs to be physically present in the magistrates’ court for the court to send them to the Crown Court for trial. At the end of the 2019–21 session of Parliament, we also cover several Bills which received Royal Assent which will be of interest to corporate crime lawyers, including the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act 2021 and the National Security & Investment Act 2021. We also include news that, following EU ratification, the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) has been published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). The bringing into force of new codes of practice under the Extradition Act 2003 (EA 2003), a progress report on implementation of the government’s Economic Crime Plan and the dismissal by the UK’s Supreme Court of the appeal on the admissibility of evidence of state assurances as to prison conditions in extradition case Zabolotnyi v The Mateszalka District Court, Hungary are also covered. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

