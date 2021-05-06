- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- 16 Bills receive Royal Assent ahead of the prorogation of Parliament
- Brexit
- Europol sets out conditions of cooperation with UK after conclusion of TCA
- Council of the European Union adopts decision to conclude TCA in final step of EU ratification
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Magistrates court proceedings
- No requirement for a legally represented defendant to be present for s 51 sending hearing (R v Umerji)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Lifting US sanctions on Iran would increase financial activity
- Sanctions statutory instruments passed this week
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Supreme Court dismisses appeal on admissibility of evidence in extradition case (Zabolotnyi v The Mateszalka District Court, Hungary)
- Extradition Act 2003 (Codes of Practice and Transit Code of Practice) Order 2021 and Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 (Commencement No 11) Order 2021
- Environmental offences
- Europol releases statistics from 30 Days at Sea operation to tackle pollution
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Wood Treatment Ltd acquitted of corporate manslaughter charges
- Local authority prosecutions
- Pret A Manger acquitted of food safety offence
- Data protection
- NCA publishes framework for tackling global ransomware attacks
- International
- US company and US DOJ sign non-prosecution agreement after illegal Iran exports
- Other corporate crime news
- UK government publishes progress report on implementation of the Economic Crime Plan
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of how the lifting of US sanctions on Iran would increase financial activity between formerly sanctioned entities and their European counterparties and a Court of Appeal judgment dealing with whether a defendant needs to be physically present in the magistrates’ court for the court to send them to the Crown Court for trial. At the end of the 2019–21 session of Parliament, we also cover several Bills which received Royal Assent which will be of interest to corporate crime lawyers, including the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act 2021 and the National Security & Investment Act 2021. We also include news that, following EU ratification, the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) has been published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). The bringing into force of new codes of practice under the Extradition Act 2003 (EA 2003), a progress report on implementation of the government’s Economic Crime Plan and the dismissal by the UK’s Supreme Court of the appeal on the admissibility of evidence of state assurances as to prison conditions in extradition case Zabolotnyi v The Mateszalka District Court, Hungary are also covered. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
