LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—6 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Eurojust and UK Home Office sign Working Arrangement
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Scotland
  • Investigating criminal conduct
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes reflections on the key Corporate Crime decisions in 2021 and consideration of the anticipated Corporate Crime cases to watch in 2022 as well as analysis of the sentencing of National Westminster Bank plc for money laundering failings and analysis of how the courts approach the levels of fines in Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecutions. We also include the latest round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More