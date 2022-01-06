- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Eurojust and UK Home Office sign Working Arrangement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Investigating criminal conduct
More...
- A failure to refer to the legislative power to issue a warrant will not render it unlawful (Proimage Ltd and others v Lancashire Magistrates’ Court at Blackburn)
- Proceeds of crime
- Supreme Court to rule on disproportionate confiscation orders
- NCA to recover almost £1.1m from a Derby family business
- Sentence and prison law
- Sentencing Council launches new tool for Crown Court judges
- Crown Court Compendium Part II—Sentencing updated
- Appeal and judicial review
- Supreme Court on appeals against its own orders in contempt cases (Her Majesty’s Attorney General v Crosland)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export offences
- SBM Offshore’s Bond to appeal UK Unaoil bribery conviction after co-defendant Akle freed
- SFO prosecutions round-up—December 2021
- Home Office publishes Anti-Corruption Strategy 2017–2022 Year 3 update
- Corporate liability
- The biggest Corporate Crime decisions in 2021
- The biggest Corporate Crime cases to watch in 2022
- Financial services and pensions offences
- UK financial regulatory change to accelerate in 2022
- TPR warns of fines over climate reporting
- FCA sets out highlights of its new approach in 2021
- FCA brings first prosecution for failure to comply with a Statutory Notice issued under RIPA 2000, s 49
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- HMRC fraud squad recovers more than £1bn in five years
- Lessons from IRS for a new HMRC whistleblowing model
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- CQC prosecutions—latest on how the courts decide level of fine
- HSE publishes annual work-related ill-health, injury and enforcement statistics for 2020/21
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Prosecuting ticket touting as fraudulent trading under section 993 of the Companies Act 2006 (R v Hunter and Smith)
- Watch for rise in cross-border insolvency investigations
- Money laundering
- Sentencing NatWest Bank for breach of the Money Laundering Regulation 2007 (R (The Financial Conduct Authority) v National Westminster Bank plc)
- NatWest's money laundering disgrace shows need to minimise human error
- JMLSG publishes revisions to AML/CTF guidance
- International
- Three white collar trends to watch in 2022
- DOJ environment crimes section leader says enforcement coming
- Early asset forfeiture is key part of criminal defence plans
- How US is leading on cryptocurrency scrutiny
- New rules on whistleblower protection start to apply in the EU
- LexTalk®Corporate Crime: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes reflections on the key Corporate Crime decisions in 2021 and consideration of the anticipated Corporate Crime cases to watch in 2022 as well as analysis of the sentencing of National Westminster Bank plc for money laundering failings and analysis of how the courts approach the levels of fines in Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecutions. We also include the latest round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.