Corporate Crime weekly highlights—6 January 2022

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes reflections on the key Corporate Crime decisions in 2021 and consideration of the anticipated Corporate Crime cases to watch in 2022 as well as analysis of the sentencing of National Westminster Bank plc for money laundering failings and analysis of how the courts approach the levels of fines in Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecutions. We also include the latest round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.