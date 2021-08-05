Corporate Crime weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes a closer look at HM Treasury’s recent consultation paper proposing various amendments to the UK’s AML framework, a £6.5m health and safety fine imposed following a prosecution by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), a €746m fine for Amazon for violating the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and the launching by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of a probe into Monzo bank’s compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. We also cover the £1.5m fine imposed on Biffa Waste Services Ltd for environmental offences and a new EU sanctions regime in relation to Lebanon. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.